Rita Ora Is Fit As F%ck

April 14th, 2017

Rita Ora

If I’m reading this cover right, I guess Rita Ora gave Shape Magazine some of her signature workout tips when she made their latest cover. And judging from the photoshoot, I guess it involves using a stripper pole, hanging upside down, and… deep leg stretches? Anyway, I don’t know how well that’ll work for their readers, but it’s definitely working for me. Yow!

