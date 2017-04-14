Candice Swanepoel Is A Booty Tease

I just went back and checked, and this is the first post I’ve done on Candice Swanepoel in months. Practically a full year. And I think that tells you all you really need to know about the state of the modeling business right now. When we get weekly photoshoots from wannabe fake models like Bella Hadid and go months without any new pictures from an actual stone-cold super-hottie like Candice, something is seriously wrong with this business. And here’s hoping it corrects itself soon, because I don’t know about you perverts, but I’d love to see more where these came from on a weekly daily hourly basis.