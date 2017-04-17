Victoria Justice Does Coachella In Short Shorts
April 17th, 2017
I know Victoria Justice never misses a Coachella weekend, because I never miss the pictures of her dressing like a sexy wannabe hippie to pretend to listen to music. It’s kind of our annual tradition. You know, like her pretending I don’t exist, or not to receive any of my monthly Twitter marriage proposals. Anyway, here’s to another successful year. Enjoy.
