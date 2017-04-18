Daily Tuna

April 18th, 2017

Karrueche Tran and her juicy fat booty
More Coachella hotties
Oliva Munn works it good
Adriana Lima sucking a chocolate Easter bunny
Nina Dobrev is one hot piece
Halsey shows her boobs
Wow!Babe selfies.. Yes please
Selena Sloan is a cutie
Rebecca Black is looking hot and all grown up