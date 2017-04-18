Sophie Simmons Is Working Social Media In Her Bra And Panties
April 18th, 2017
I know sometimes I like to rag on Sophie Simmons, and point out that she’s really only C-list “famous” because her dad is Gene Simmons. But then I remember that things like the fact that long tongues probably run in the family and I run a website that could help her wannabe modeling career, and you know, maybe I was wrong about all of that… Because after these latest shots, I think Sophie’s definitely got a promising future. Or at least, I’d be willing to see what me and the Little Tuna could do to help out. Call me!
