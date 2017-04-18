Bella Thorne’s Nipple Ring Snap
April 18th, 2017
Well folks, it finally happened. After all those days, weeks, months of me trying to get definitive visual confirmation of Bella Thorne‘s new nipple ring, she finally went ahead and showed it off on Snapchat. It’s an Easter miracle! …That’s a thing, right? Either way, if anyone out there’s still doubting that Bella is the #1 Snapchatter of all-time, I think this officially settles it. Bravo.
