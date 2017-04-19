Alessandra Ambrosio’s Naked Underboob

April 19th, 2017

Alessandra Ambrosio

Just in case any of you guys didn’t believe me yesterday, when I was saying how Alessandra Ambrosio is still hands-down one of the hottest women in the supermodel biz, I’m pretty sure this photoshoot she did for Narcisse Magazine ought to settle that argument once and for all. You’ve heard of a mic drop? Well, pretty sure this counts as a pants drop.

Alessandra Ambrosio Pictures Alessandra Ambrosio Pictures Alessandra Ambrosio Pictures Alessandra Ambrosio Pictures Alessandra Ambrosio Pictures
Alessandra Ambrosio Pictures Alessandra Ambrosio Pictures Alessandra Ambrosio Pictures Alessandra Ambrosio Pictures
Alessandra Ambrosio Pictures