Kate Upton Busts Out In A Bikini
April 20th, 2017
I don’t know if it technically qualifies as a hotness comeback if you’ve still been doing magazine covers once a month, but Kate Upton was looking pretty boring (which is code for chubby, just to be clear) for a while there. And between that great lip sync video yesterday and now this latest Instagram shot, I’m happy to report that she’s looking like the old Kate again. AKA the one that’s a total instant pants fire in a bikini. Phew. It’s about time.
Brit is popping out!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!