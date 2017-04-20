Doutzen Kroes Bikini Goodness

Practically every time I do a post on Doutzen Kroes, I wonder why the Dutch hottie hasn’t become a bigger name in the modeling biz. As far as I can tell, she’s got everything it takes: a perfect body and… yeah, that’s pretty much all it takes. Anyway, the only thing I can think of that she’s missing is a C-list blogger boyfriend to show off for the tabloids. I mean, it can’t hurt to try, right? Call me!

» view all 17 photos