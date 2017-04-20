Madison Beer Did Coachella
April 20th, 2017
I know Madison Beer only turned 18 like a month ago (well, technically 46 days, but who’s counting?), but she’s already a total pro at this whole hot nobody thing, wearing see-through tops to Coachella and showing off that sexy stomach of hers. And I’ve got to say, I’m impressed. If she can keep this up, she’s a lock for Tuna Rookie of the Year. And I’m going to need to buy another pack of Costco sweatpants. Yow.
