Madison Beer Did Coachella

April 20th, 2017

Madison Beer

I know Madison Beer only turned 18 like a month ago (well, technically 46 days, but who’s counting?), but she’s already a total pro at this whole hot nobody thing, wearing see-through tops to Coachella and showing off that sexy stomach of hers. And I’ve got to say, I’m impressed. If she can keep this up, she’s a lock for Tuna Rookie of the Year. And I’m going to need to buy another pack of Costco sweatpants. Yow.

