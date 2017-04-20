Nobody Loves Alexis Ren More Than She Loves Herself

For a while there, I thought I was Alexis Ren‘s #1 fan. I was doing weekly, maybe even daily posts dedicated to her and her booty, talking up how she was my favorite Insta-hottie, even saying how she could be a Victoria’s Secret model someday. But after this latest round of Insta-hotness I realized I got it wrong. Because turns out, nobody loves Alexis like Alexis loves herself. Oh well. I’ll settle for being #2, I guess.