Gigi Hadid Works It In A Swimsuit!

I still don’t really buy this whole “Gigi Hadid is a professional supermodel” thing, but I guess my mom still doesn’t buy that I’m a professional journalist either. And I’ve got to say, out of the two Hadid sister/fake models, I’d definitely take Gigi over her sister. At least she knows how to do more than one look for the camera. I guess their rich parents must’ve ran out of money for modeling lessons after Gigi.