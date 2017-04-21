Gisele Bundchen Models Shoes In Lace
April 21st, 2017
I’m too lazy to look it up and double-check (also, that would eat into valuable pants-around-my-ankles time), but I’m pretty sure this latest Gisele Bundchen photoshoot is for some shoe company. And I’ve never really understood why these companies get a hot supermodel like Gisele to model their shoes. I mean, yes, she’s super leggy, but the last thing I’m looking at right now is her feet. Complete waste of money, if you ask me.
Brit is popping out!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!