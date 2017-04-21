Bella Thorne Booty Shaking GIFs

I hope you guys are sitting down, because I’ve got some big news: I have another round of GIFs of Bella Thorne shaking her booty for the camera and teasing us with some underboob on Snapchat. Although actually, now that I think about it, I guess the bigger news would be if Bella went a full 24 hours without giving us one of those two things, considering it’s pretty much become a daily occurrence for her to shake her ass on social media these days. So, yeah, you’re going to want to make sure to stay tuned for more breaking “news” just like this. Don’t go anywhere.



