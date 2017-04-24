Sara Sampaio’s Sweet Tush In Lingerie

I know I’ve been doing a lot of posts on hot nobodies and wannabe models lately, so I figured it was probably time to remind you perverts what a real model looks like. So here’s the latest lingerie shoot from Sara Sampaio. No dumb photoshoot gimmicks, no Instagram selfies, just a hot Victoria’s Secret model in lingerie. There’s a reason you don’t mess with the classics. Enjoy.

