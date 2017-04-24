Finally, Victoria Justice Shows Her Hotness
April 24th, 2017
Finally! I feel like I’ve been waiting for Victoria Justice to do a photoshoot like this for years. AKA one that’s actually showing off her hot body and not just some kind of lame and/or fully-clothed womens’ mag pictures. But between these and those Coachella short shorts pictures last week, I feel like Victoria’s finally starting to embrace her inner hottie. It’s about damn time.
