Candice Swanepoel Tongue Action Will Blow You Away

April 25th, 2017

Candice Swanepoel

I figure before you check out these two new GIFs of Candice Swanepoel behind-the-scenes at her latest photoshoot, I should probably warn you guys to sit down. Not because they’re particularly shocking or anything, but because if you’re not careful, you could get light-headed and pass out from all the blood rushing to your pants region all at once. So go ahead and enjoy. But don’t say I didn’t warn you.


Candice Swanepoel Pictures Candice Swanepoel Pictures Candice Swanepoel Pictures Candice Swanepoel Pictures Candice Swanepoel Pictures
Candice Swanepoel Pictures Candice Swanepoel Pictures