Gizerskaya Anastasia Would Make A Great Super Naughty Mail-Order Bride

I want you guys to meet my latest Russian InstaHottie find: Gizerskaya Anastasia. I don’t know how I never came across her before, considering I spend half my day trolling for researching new hotties on Instagram, and she’s obviously pretty popular on there, with almost half a million followers. And you can probably figure out why once you take a look at a few of those Instagram pictures below. In fact, I have a feeling Gizerskaya’s probably going to find herself with a few more followers after this. I know me and the Little Tuna are already hooked.

» view all 11 photos