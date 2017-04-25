Kirsten Dunst Is A Lingerie Model Now?
April 25th, 2017
Look, I’ve put up with a lot covering the modeling world these past couple years. I’ve been willing to go along with calling Bella Hadid a real supermodel, and pretend that Ashley Graham is “healthy” and deserves to be an SI Swimsuit model. But now you’re telling me that Kirsten Dunst is officially a lingerie model? Don’t get me wrong, I wouldn’t kick Kirsten out of bed for eating crackers, but just spend 30 seconds on Instagram (or this site) and I guarantee you can find a thousand women more qualified for this gig. This is just a waste of good advertising dollars and artsy black-and-white topless shots.
