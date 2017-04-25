Sara Jean Underwood Wants You To Fund Her Expensive Do Nothing Lifestyle!

So I guess Sara Jean Underwood decided to give up on her plan to trap seduce a rich boyfriend via Instagram and Twitter, and it’s on to Plan B. And unfortunately, that isn’t settling for a C-list blogger who lives with his mom. Instead, she’s apparently starting a Patreon to try to get her loyal perverts fans to fund her do-nothing hot nobody lifestyle. Huh. I never realized you could do that. I always thought Patreon was for real artists. But maybe I should start one myself. My sweatpant and Kleenex fund is running a little low…