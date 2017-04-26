Micaela Schaefer Does Baywatch Good!

I know it’s been a while since we’ve gotten any new updates from the world’s best-dressed hot nobody, so here’s Micaela Schaefer doing an unofficially licensed, Baywatch-themed photoshoot to promote some new “club tour” of hers. I tried to look up if she was doing any shows near me, but according to her manager, Micaela doesn’t play “perverts’ mom’s basements.” Which is a pretty dumb business decision, if you ask me. I bet that’s 99% of her fan base.