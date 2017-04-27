Pamela Anderson’s New Photoshopped Goodness

I know there’s probably a whole generation of little perverts out there who have no idea who Pamela Anderson is, or care that she was the hottest woman alive for most of the ’90s. And that’s really depressing. But for those of you that are old enough to remember Pam’s glory days, check out this new lingerie photoshoot the OG busty blonde did for Coco de Mer and give your pants region a blast from the past.

