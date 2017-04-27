More Victoria Justice Hotness!

April 27th, 2017

Victoria Justice

Here’s a few more pictures from that Victoria Justice photoshoot I had for you guys earlier in the week. And even though I still don’t really understand the theme they were going for here — artsy sci-fi movie extra, maybe? — who cares? I’ll take any excuse I can get for some more Victoria hotness. She could be modeling a new line of garbage bags for all I care.

Victoria Justice Pictures Victoria Justice Pictures Victoria Justice Pictures
Victoria Justice Pictures