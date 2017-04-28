Porn Star Courtney Stodden Is 22 Going on 40

April 28th, 2017

Courtney Stodden

I haven’t done a post on Courtney Stodden in ages. After her solo porn tape, her chance of being a big star kind of faded. Not like she had a shot before, but it is one way to put an end to a career. Another way is to get so much plastic surgery that you no longer look your age. Courtney has fallen into the Kylie Jenner syndrome and it’s not sexy. Sure I would still motorboat her huge tatas, but I worry what she will look like when she actually turns 40.

