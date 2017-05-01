Ashley Graham Keeps On Chunking

Here’s the “healthiest” “supermodel” in the business Ashley Graham showing off her chub on Snapchat again, and giving her followers a peek at what a typical work day is like for her. I guess she thinks this is supposed to get her more followers? I don’t know. But hey, if it works, maybe I’ll try it too. Who wants to see a video of me getting tossed out of a Starbucks with my pants around my ankles? Don’t raise your hands all at once, ladies.