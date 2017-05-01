Ariana Grande Knows How To Work Her Little Booty

I’ve never been a huge fan of Ariana Grande‘s music, mostly because I can never seem to tell it apart from Demi Lovato‘s or Selena Gomez‘s or any of those other interchangeable autotuned pop star hotties’ songs. But after checking out this GIF from one of her concerts, I’m starting to think I was wrong, and maybe Ariana’s just better live. Because this is definitely what I call putting on a great show. Yow!