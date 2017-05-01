Alexis Ren Nude Is Hard Work

I’m still waiting for Alexis Ren to send me a thank you naked selfie “card” for all the coverage I’ve been giving her on the site lately. But I guess she’s been pretty busy, considering she’s one of the hardest-working models on Instagram and all. So I’ll just have to settle for these shots of her posing naked with giant starfish for now. But next time, how about posing with a Little Tuna instead? I really think it could be her best photoshoot yet.