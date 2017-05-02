Josephine Skriver Is Perfection

I know the rest of the blogging world is probably still busy geeking out over what random celebrities wore the weirdest outfits at the Met Gala last night, and sorry, but you’re not going to get any of that here. I’m a bikini blogger, not a fashion blogger. So instead, you’re going to get something much better: a choice selection of the hottest Instagram pictures from Josephine Skriver, AKA one of the world’s hottest supermodels. And I think you’ll agree this is way more newsworthy. Enjoy.

» view all 13 photos