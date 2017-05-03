Victoria Justice in Short Shorts
May 3rd, 2017
I know it took a long time to get here, but I don’t care. I’m just excited that Victoria Justice is finally starting to embrace her inner hottie again. And here she is rocking some short shorts and giving us a peek at that sexy stomach of hers in these latest shots. Like they always say, good things come to those who wait. And me and the Little Tuna have definitely been waiting long enough for this. Enjoy.
Brit is popping out!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!
Check Out This Sexy Leg Show!
HUGE Clown Boobies!
Rihanna's Sweet Wet Booty
Tomi Lahren is one hot mouth!