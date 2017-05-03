Sara Jean Underwood Is Still Hard At Work Getting Funding For Her Life

In case you missed it, it looks like Sara Jean Underwood has given up on trying to score a rich guy to help fund her expensive do-nothing lifestyle. Because now she’s trying to get the Internet to be her sugar daddy by using super-hot bikini pictures taken in exotic locations to help crowd-fund pricey trips so she can… take even more super-hot pictures to share online. I don’t know how exactly that’s supposed to work, but look, I’ve seen a lot of dumb get-rich-quick schemes over the years. And honestly, as long as this keeps Sara hard at work taking pictures like this, this one sounds way better than that Nigerian prince who’s still supposed to Paypal me back my millions.

