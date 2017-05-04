Nina Agdal Works Her Body Real Good

May 4th, 2017

Nina Agdal

For a while there, I didn’t think Nina Agdal was going to be able to do it. But just when I thought her career was over, my former #1 favorite model went and made a full hotness comeback. And all it took was a bunch of topless photoshoots and bikini pictures. Easy, right? Why wasn’t she doing this all along?

