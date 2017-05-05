Kelly Rohrbach Works It In Cosmo Good

It feels like they’ve been promoting that damn Baywatch movie for two years now, but I’m pretty sure it’s got to finally be coming out soon. Because Kelly Rohrbach just made the latest issue of Cosmopolitan, and I don’t think the Baywatch star is famous enough to land a magazine cover on her own. Here’s hoping that changes after the movie comes out though. Because I don’t know about you perverts, but I could definitely get used to seeing a lot more of this busty blonde.