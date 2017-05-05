Miley Cyrus Is Looking Pretty For Billboard Magazine
May 5th, 2017
I’ve been wondering why we haven’t been seeing Miley Cyrus do any of her usual tongue action and topless routine lately, and now I know why. See, according to this Billboard cover, Miley’s “left behind the pasties” and pot so she can become a singer-songwriter and heal the nation. I don’t think that’s supposed to be a joke, but go ahead and laugh, because that’s one of the funniest things I’ve heard in months. Anyway, I guess that’s why these pictures are so tame (for her). Here’s hoping this is just a phase she grows out of.
