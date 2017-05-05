Karlie Kloss In An Awesome Photoshot For InStyle

So I know sometimes I make fun of these fashion mags for always having the same old boring photoshoots, but I definitely wasn’t expecting this from InStyle and Karlie Kloss. That’s some serious leg action! Oh, and all the flaming wreckage is pretty cool too, I guess. Anyway, I’m not exactly sure why they got the leggy supermodel to do a superhero-themed shoot, but maybe they can have Karlie bench press me next. Now that’d be a real challenge.