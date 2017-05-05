Alessandra Ambrosio Gets Topless!

I keep saying how good Alessandra Ambrosio looks for her age, and how the super-hot MILF isn’t in any danger of losing her spot as the world’s hottest supermodel anytime soon. But I guess she’s got to be at least a little worried about getting older, because here she is giving the camera some topless tongue action just like the kids do. I know lots of moms try to act their kids to look “cool” and “with it.” Only difference is, when Alessandra does it, it actually works. Enjoy.