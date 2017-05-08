Julianne Hough Dancing With Her Brother Is Creepy

According to my sources, Julianne Hough and her dancer brother Derek are currently putting on their own dance tour, which is pretty damn creepy for a brother and sister act, if you ask me. Just watch the video if you don’t believe me. But remember, I’m a professional blogger who still lives with my mother, so pretty sure that makes me an authority on creepy. Crap. Wait. Nevermind that, ladies. If you want to get together and grind like Julianne and Derek, let me know. …OK, that was still creepy, wasn’t it? Dammit.