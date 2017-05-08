Sarah Hyland Does Modelling

I’m not sure where this photoshoot is from, or what it’s for, and since it’s Monday, I’m feeling way too lazy to look it up. But I guess Sarah Hyland is trying to make a transition into modeling now, since I’m sure there can’t be too many seasons of Modern Family left. And don’t get me wrong, Sarah’s got some decent model moves, but I still say if she wants a new gig, they should make a spinoff where her Modern Family character becomes the personal bikini assistant to a high-powered blogger. Just think of the ratings.

