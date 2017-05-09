Romee Strijd’s Sexy Lingerie Show

I’ve been doing this job for a long time now, which pretty much makes me an expert when it comes to the professional hottie business. (Yes, even if I still don’t know how to tie a tie or put on real pants.) And used to be, you actually had to do something if you wanted to be famous. Like show off your funbags on a reality show, or “accidentally” leak a sex tape, or land a modeling contract. But now all you have to do is sign up for an Instagram account. It’s a damn shame. But at least there’s still a few real supermodels left out there. And Romee Strijd here is one of them. So make sure to enjoy this lingerie goodness. She worked hard for it. And for once, I’m not kidding.

