Xenia Deli’s Sugar Daddy Is The Luckiest Man On Earth
May 10th, 2017
Sorry to crush the dreams of my fellow perverts, but I just found out that Xenia Deli, AKA the hottest woman on the planet, is married to the lucky bastard you see above. According to my sources, he’s some 62-year-old real estate mogul from Egypt and I probably don’t need to tell you that he’s apparently a billionaire. I always thought my winning personality would be enough to land a girl like Xenia (stop laughing), but now I’m wondering how much money I’d have to have in the bank in order to date a supermodel someday. 10 million? 25 million? 50 million? And, uh, in totally unrelated news, does anyone want to buy this site for 100 million? Let me know.
