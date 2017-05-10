Josephine Skriver Booty Belongs In Lingerie

In case anyone out there is still having a little trouble figuring out why I make fun of wannabes like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid for pretending to be famous models, I just want you guys to take a look at this latest lingerie photoshoot from Danish Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver. And once you’re done picking your jaw (and your pants) up off the floor, now you know what a real supermodel looks like. You’re welcome.

