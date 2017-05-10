Arianny Celeste Works It In A Swimsuit

May 10th, 2017

Arianny Celeste

I don’t watch UFC, mostly because I just don’t have any interest in watching two sweaty dudes roll around with each other, so I’m not sure if Arianny Celeste is still working as a Ring Girl. And I’m way too lazy to look it up. But on the off chance Arianny is looking for work, I happen to be looking for someone to help deliver more original content for the site. Say, by sending over a few rounds of bikini and/or lingerie and/or topless selfies per week. And the best part? Arianny can work from home if she doesn’t want to commute to my mom’s basement Tuna HQ. Call me!

