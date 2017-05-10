Hailey Clauson’s Booty Chair Pose On The Beach

May 10th, 2017

Hailey Clauson

We haven’t seen a whole lot of Hailey Clauson ever since she melted snow drifts in Finland (and our collective pants regions) for Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue back in February. So rather than wait around for a new bikini photoshoot from the busty blonde hottie, I decided to take matters into my own hands and go creep through research her Instagram. So first off, you’re welcome, and second, enjoy.

Hailey Clauson Hailey Clauson Hailey Clauson Hailey Clauson Hailey Clauson
Hailey Clauson Hailey Clauson Hailey Clauson Hailey Clauson Hailey Clauson