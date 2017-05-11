Romee Strijd Needs Some Hotness Direction

I don’t know whose “bright” idea it was to have Romee Strijd, AKA one of the world’s best bikini models, do a beach photoshoot where she’s mostly covered up in some oversized sweater, but whoever it was, they should be fired immediately. And replaced by me, naturally. Don’t laugh. I’ve got some great photoshoot ideas. Granted, they mostly involve trampolines and hand-bras, but hey, don’t knock it until you try it.