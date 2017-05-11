Lais Ribeiro Belongs In Lingerie

May 11th, 2017

Lais Ribeiro

I’m no doctor, but I’m pretty sure Lais Ribeiro‘s lingerie photoshoots should come with some kind of Surgeon’s General Warning or something. Because the Brazilian Victoria’s Secret hottie’s body is so smoking hot, it’s liable to cause serious damage to your pants region if you’re not careful. So enjoy, but just make sure to have a fire extinguisher handy.

» view all 22 photos

Lais Ribeiro Lais Ribeiro Lais Ribeiro Lais Ribeiro Lais Ribeiro
Lais Ribeiro Lais Ribeiro Lais Ribeiro Lais Ribeiro Lais Ribeiro