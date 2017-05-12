Miley Cyrus’ New Song Sucks. Music Video Somewhat Hot!

May 12th, 2017

Miley Cyrus

OK, so I know that Miley Cyrus is doing her best to convince us all that she’s “changed” for some reason. Which I don’t really get, because I always loved Miley and her topless, attention-seeking tongue action. But hey, whatever helps you sell records to Middle America, I guess. Anyway, here’s the video for her new single “Malibu,” and I’m happy to report that it’s still got something in there for us fans of the old Miley, like a couple booty shots and some underboob action. I’m glad to see at least some things never change. Phew.

