Miley Cyrus’ New Song Sucks. Music Video Somewhat Hot!

OK, so I know that Miley Cyrus is doing her best to convince us all that she’s “changed” for some reason. Which I don’t really get, because I always loved Miley and her topless, attention-seeking tongue action. But hey, whatever helps you sell records to Middle America, I guess. Anyway, here’s the video for her new single “Malibu,” and I’m happy to report that it’s still got something in there for us fans of the old Miley, like a couple booty shots and some underboob action. I’m glad to see at least some things never change. Phew.

