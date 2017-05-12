Future Ex-Russian Bride Valenti Vi Makes A Hottie Comeback

May 12th, 2017

Valenti Vi

Last time I did a post on Valenti Vi, I said she just might be the hottest Russian in the world. Or at least, the hottest Russian mail-order bride Instagram model. Anyway, now that I’ve had the chance to check out a second round of pictures from this hottie, I’ve decided that maybe I was a little too quick to make that call last time. And I think I need to spend some more time with Valenti’s Instagram just to be 100% sure. I figure another 30-45 seconds ought to do it.

A post shared by Valenti Vi (@valentivitel) on

» view all 12 photos

Valenti Vi Valenti Vi Valenti Vi Valenti Vi Valenti Vi
Valenti Vi Valenti Vi Valenti Vi Valenti Vi Valenti Vi