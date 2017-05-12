Canned Tuna

Another Hot Chick Who Works Hard In Life (TMZ)

Wow! Miley Is Now Super Cute (Lainey Gossip)

Kelly Clarkson Is Joining “The Voice” And Not “American Idol” (DLISTED)

This No Talent Needs To Go Away (TooFab)

Sexy Russian Singer At The Beach (MoeJackson)

Ariel Winter Gets Her Booty On (Popoholic)

Emma Watson Stone Cold Annoying (WWTDD)

Hot Mom Jenna Dewan Tight Leggings For Danskin Pimping Time (Egotastic)