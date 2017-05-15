Kara Del Toro In A Bikini Is Heaven

Every time I do a post on Kara Del Toro, I always start daydreaming about how great it would be to start some kind of weekly feature on her and her bikini body. But for whatever reason, her manager hasn’t been responding to any of my tweets or emails. I thought I made them an offer she couldn’t refuse, but I guess maybe they’re holding out for 20 Burger King coupons a week instead of just 10. Anyway, I’m going to keep negotiating. And in the meantime, you guys enjoy this latest round of bikini pictures I was able to put together for free.

» view all 17 photos