Bella Thorne’s Thong Bikini Booty Shake

I’m pretty sure it was Mother’s Day yesterday. At least, that’s what I figure from all the angry stomping around I heard upstairs and my mom refusing to get the door when the pizza guy came. Point is, I probably didn’t celebrate it very well this year. But you know who did? Bella Thorne. Because here’s a video she posted on Snapchat of her dancing around in a bikini, and if you ask me, that’s a way better present than any flowers or chocolate. I bet her mom must be so proud!

