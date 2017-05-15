Katy Perry’s New Video Is Somewhat Hot

I try not to pay too much attention to Katy Perry‘s music, unless it somehow involves her busting her funbags out for a performance. But I guess she must have a new single out or something, because I just saw her new video for “Bon Appetit.” And as far as I can tell, the song is about her getting groped by a bunch of chefs and then turning into a stripper? Maybe it makes more sense when you watch it with the sound on.

» view all 12 photos